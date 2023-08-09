UAE: From movie screenings to skate parks, Sharjah residents enjoy summer at fun outdoor community

Even as temperatures rise, this bustling place draws crowds with activities, events, shopping, and more

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 7:00 AM

With the sweltering heat and rising temperatures, most residents have opted to move to indoor parks and malls for fun things to do. However, an outdoor spot in Sharjah is proving to be the cool new place to hang out at. From free outdoor movie screenings to trying out new tricks at the skating park, there’s plenty of fun awaiting families and youngsters at the Aljada community this summer:

1. Free outdoor movies

Every day this summer, watch free movies on the big outdoor screen. Sitting in the comfort of their cars, residents can watch anything from animated movies to action-packed thrillers starting from 8pm each night.

2. Try new tricks

At the Olympic level skatepark, seasoned skaters can try new tricks or face-off with their friends and family. Every weekend, there are local competitions that will bring together some of the best skaters from all over the country.

3. Skating fun for everyone

If you are a beginner at skating and want a place to try out your basic skills, then Aljada is the perfect place for it. With three unique courses covering park and street skating, there is something for everyone at this skatepark.

4. Cool off at the fountains

If the heat is too much to take for the little ones, there is a solution. The Aljada fountains are perfect to cool off. If you don’t know where to find it, just follow the squeals of laughter as children enjoy the fun of the water fountains.

5. Food trucks

Whether you want a burger or a burrito, there is a food truckto fulfill your craving. The community not only has a wide variety of cuisines for the pickiest of eaters, but most will also deliver it to your car while you enjoy the outdoor movie.

6. Street entertainment

If the movie, skatepark and fountain is not enough entertainment for you, then there is street entertainment every weekend at the community. From singers to drummers, there is plenty to keep the youngsters entertained.

7. Manbat market

Every weekend, visitors to Aljada can shop for fresh produce, unique items and more at the Manbat market.

