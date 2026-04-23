UAE Friday sermon calls on public to report acts harming national security

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The upcoming Friday sermon in UAE will urge worshippers to uphold loyalty to the nation and report any actions that may threaten national security, while warning against betrayal, extremism, and hidden agendas that seek to undermine society.

The sermon, which will be delivered across mosques nationwide, will emphasise that honesty, trust, and faithfulness are core Islamic values, while betrayal and treachery are among the gravest sins. Imams will remind worshippers that Islam strongly condemns dishonesty, citing prophetic teachings that describe betrayal as a mark of hypocrisy.

It will be stated that betrayal is a disgraceful act rejected by sound human nature, and that those who engage in treachery isolate themselves from their communities and incur divine disapproval.

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Warning against hidden agendas

The sermon will caution against individuals who may outwardly present themselves as righteous while secretly aligning with extremist groups or hostile agendas. It will be noted that such individuals exploit religion as a cover for division and harm.

It will further warn that these actors may attempt to influence society through misleading narratives, stressing that their actions ultimately damage both the nation and the values they claim to uphold.

It will be emphasised that it is among the gravest wrongs for a person to be used by external forces against their own country, and that loyalty to the nation is both a moral and religious duty.

Call to vigilance and unity

The sermon will urge young people to remain cautious and not be misled by extremist rhetoric disguised in religious language. It will highlight the importance of critical awareness and adherence to authentic teachings.

Worshippers will be encouraged to remain united, committed to their faith, and supportive of the country’s leadership, with an emphasis on the role of unity in strengthening national resilience. It will also reiterate the importance of obedience to laws and legitimate authority as a principle rooted in Islamic teachings.

The message will laud the vigilance of the UAE’s security services, describing them as a “protective shield” that safeguards the nation’s stability and well-being. Their efforts to prevent threats and maintain order will be highlighted as essential to preserving public safety.

Imams will express appreciation for security personnel who work to detect and prevent acts of betrayal before they occur, noting the high moral and spiritual value of their role.

Reporting harmful activity

A key focus of the sermon will be of individual responsibility to report suspicious or harmful behaviour. The sermon will urge worshippers to cooperate with authorities and use official platforms to report acts of extremism, espionage, or offenses against the state and its symbols.

The sermon will stress that protecting the nation takes precedence over personal relationships and that concealing wrongdoing will itself be considered a serious offence. It will warn that whoever shelters a wrongdoer shares in the wrongdoing, reinforcing the importance of accountability and transparency.

The sermon will also pay tribute to the UAE Armed Forces for their sacrifices and dedication, noting their role in defending the nation and upholding its sovereignty. It will highlight the upcoming anniversary marking the unification of the Armed Forces on May 6 as a significant milestone symbolising strength, unity, and preparedness.

In the second sermon, worshippers will pray for the continued safety, stability, and prosperity of the UAE, as well as for its leadership, security personnel, and armed forces.

Prayers will also be offered for the nation’s youth, asking for their protection from harmful ideologies and for their continued loyalty and contribution to the country’s future.

The sermon will conclude with a call for unity, faith, and gratitude, urging worshippers to remain steadfast in their commitment to their religion and their country while working together to preserve the UAE’s security and progress.