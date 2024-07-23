UAE: Free tyre inspection for residents in Ajman; how to protect your wheels

File photo

As temperatures are on the rise, maintaining one's car and conducting timely inspections is pertinent to safety.

One among many inspections that residents must conduct is a tyre inspection. Tyres may often burst due to multiple reasons ranging from heat pressure, overloading, damage and inflation to the age and quality of the tyre.

UAE residents and citizens will now be able to get their vehicle's tyres checked for free in Ajman. The Ajman Transport Authority is holding the campaign until September 1, 2024.

The authority has also shared ways to protect one's tyres:

Avoid stopping frequently and sudden acceleration

Ensure proper tyre rotation

Avoid exposure of tyres to impact

Drive the vehicle for a short distance at least once every two weeks

Maintain recommended tyre pressure level set by manufacturer