E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Free tyre inspection for residents in Ajman; how to protect your wheels

The Ajman Transport Authority is holding a campaign until September 1, 2024.

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
File photo
File photo

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 2:36 PM

Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 2:57 PM

As temperatures are on the rise, maintaining one's car and conducting timely inspections is pertinent to safety.

One among many inspections that residents must conduct is a tyre inspection. Tyres may often burst due to multiple reasons ranging from heat pressure, overloading, damage and inflation to the age and quality of the tyre.


UAE residents and citizens will now be able to get their vehicle's tyres checked for free in Ajman. The Ajman Transport Authority is holding the campaign until September 1, 2024.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The authority has also shared ways to protect one's tyres:

  • Avoid stopping frequently and sudden acceleration
  • Ensure proper tyre rotation
  • Avoid exposure of tyres to impact
  • Drive the vehicle for a short distance at least once every two weeks
  • Maintain recommended tyre pressure level set by manufacturer

Earlier, Dubai Police issued safety tips that motorists must follow to stay safe and avoid accidents. These are:

  • Motorists must ensure tyre validity and that there are no vibrations.
  • Motorists must occasionally keep checking tyres for cracks and bulges.
  • Drivers should regularly keep changing the engine oil.
  • Motorists must keep checking for any fluid leaks.
  • Regular vehicle check-ups are key to avoiding accidents on the road.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE