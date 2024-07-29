UAE: Free shopping gift cards given to delivery drivers in Abu Dhabi for 'braving' through heat

Both Mahzooz and Emirates Draw had paused their operations earlier this year after a directive from the government
Recognising and rewarding the hard work and dedication of delivery riders in this scorching summer, a private sector company in Abu Dhabi has offered them free shopping gift cards.
Holding a month-long campaign, Howden Guardian Insurance Brokers chose to show appreciation for the unsung heroes who brave the extreme heat and humidity to deliver the goods on time.
Sarah George, HR and admin manager, noted the gesture was part of the group’s ‘Giving Month’ initiative.
“Howden Group was founded in London in 1994, and its broking operations were established in the UAE in 2008. We have offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, and each year, the group holds initiatives to give back to society as part of our environmental and social responsibility,” Sarah told Khaleej Times.
With the group turning 30 years old, its Abu Dhabi office chose to recognise the tireless efforts of the delivery riders.
“Even in this scorching heat, our delivery riders are on the road ensuring orders are delivered on time. We want them to know that their efforts don't go unnoticed. So, keeping with the theme of 30 years, we gave Dh100 shopping gift cards to 30 delivery riders who came to our office for delivery.”
Sarah noted the initiative has been led by its managing director Racha Moukayed.
“For the past month that we had the campaign, it was heartwarming to see the smiles on the faces of delivery riders while receiving the surprise gift. This gesture was a small but meaningful way to show our gratitude for their efforts," Sarah said.
"We also conducted a drive to collect gently used clothes and shoes from our employees and donated them to the Emirates Red Crescent, furthering our commitment to supporting those in need within our community,” she added.
In the past, the Abu Dhabi office had engaged in other initiatives like beach cleaning and mangrove planting.
