UAE: Free military music show in Sharjah from Friday; schedule announced

The Sharjah Police will host a series of military musical parades aimed at enhancing community spirit and promoting positive citizenship.

In line with the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah as announced in the Direct Line programme, the series of musical parades will continue every Saturday throughout the next month, moving between key tourist areas in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The first major event in this series is set for Friday, September 27, at Kalba Corniche and the Kalba Heritage Market. Subsequent performances will take place on Friday, October 4, at Al Dhaid Fort and Heritage Square, culminating in a grand show on Friday, October 11, in Sharjah City.

The Sharjah Police General Command, in collaboration with the Sharjah Academy of Police Sciences, has organised the first show that kicked off with an exceptional national show performed by the military band at the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre last Saturday evening.

The event attracted large crowds, with families and children enjoying the festive atmosphere and patriotic melodies that fostered national pride.

Supported by the Sharjah Government Media Office and the Sharjah Broadcasting and Television Authority, the show is part of the leadership's vision to elevate the role of the police in achieving community happiness through cultural and entertainment events.