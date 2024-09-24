UAE: Free membership announced at Qasr Al Watan library

Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Watan library is offering free membership to all residents and citizens in the UAE, allowing access to a diverse collection of titles and educational resources.

This step by the library, which is affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, aims at enhancing access to knowledge and removing barriers for reading enthusiasts.

Membership can be obtained by registering on the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism website.

"This initiative aims to promote lifelong learning and establish a culture of reading, which contributes to raising cultural awareness and supporting the Arabic language" Jumaa Al Dhaheri, Director of Specialized Libraries at the Abu Dhabi Center for Arabic Language said.

The library serves as an important historical reference, highlighting key cultural milestones in Abu Dhabi. It houses rare manuscripts and historical books and hosts regular cultural and educational events to promote a reading culture.