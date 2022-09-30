UAE: Free flu vaccine announced for some residents

The installations are part of the emirate's larger mission to eliminate plastic use, cut waste and slash carbon emissions
UAE citizens and residents under high-risk categories can start getting their flu vaccines free of charge, with the launch of Emirates Health Services' (EHS) national awareness campaign, which was announced on Friday.
The announcement comes as part of the implementation of EHS’ comprehensive plan for tackling infectious diseases, including influenza.
Dr Shamsa Lootah, director of the Public Health Services Department at Emirates Health Services, said the campaign is aligned with the country's strategies for combatting seasonal and infectious diseases, such as influenza. It is also part of EHS' mission to enhance all its healthcare facilities’ readiness, raise community awareness and boost prevention rates.
Among those who can get the quadrivalent flu vaccine for free are:
The rest of the community can receive the jab for a standard fee. It is available in all public health centres, primary healthcare clinics, and hospitals under EHS.
The EHS aims is to introduce vaccinations as part of the societal health awareness culture, especially since jabs have been proven effective in preventing infectious diseases and reducing the risks associated with them, Dr Lootah said.
