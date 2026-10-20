UAE, France exchange framework of bilateral defence partnership

Sheikh Mohamed and Macron also witnessed the exchange of an agreement on implementing arrangements regarding the defence industry

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 20 Oct 2026, 1:12 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, today witnessed the exchange of the Strategic Defence Partnership Framework between the UAE and the French Republic.

The framework was exchanged by Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and on the French side by Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs.

Recommended For You

UAE National Day holidays: How to use annual leave to get 5-day break

UAE National Day holidays: How to use annual leave to get 5-day break

Saudi Arabia says Houthi projectile on Najran injures six, damages homes, vehicles

Saudi Arabia says Houthi projectile on Najran injures six, damages homes, vehicles

Aoun says Israel has not adhered to agreement; Lebanon still commited to diplomacy

Aoun says Israel has not adhered to agreement; Lebanon still commited to diplomacy

Over 11,000 bots in 1 month: UAE official warns of attempts to fuel regional tensions

Over 11,000 bots in 1 month: UAE official warns of attempts to fuel regional tensions

Saudi Arabia says intercepted 4 drones over Riyadh, other regions

Saudi Arabia says intercepted 4 drones over Riyadh, other regions

 

Sheikh Mohamed and Macron also witnessed the exchange of an agreement on implementing arrangements regarding the defence industry.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This was exchanged by Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and on the French side by Patrick Pailloux, Delegate-General for Armaments.

The exchange ceremony was attended by multiple ministers and senior officials.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Aoun says Israel has not adhered to agreement; Lebanon still commited to diplomacy

2

UAE National Day holidays: How to use annual leave to get 5-day break

3

Saudi Arabia says Houthi projectile on Najran injures six, damages homes, vehicles

4

Over 11,000 bots in 1 month: UAE official warns of attempts to fuel regional tensions

5

UAE, Saudi figures urge Gulf nationals to put aside social media feuds