UAE, France exchange framework of bilateral defence partnership

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, today witnessed the exchange of the Strategic Defence Partnership Framework between the UAE and the French Republic.

The framework was exchanged by Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and on the French side by Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs.

Sheikh Mohamed and Macron also witnessed the exchange of an agreement on implementing arrangements regarding the defence industry.

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This was exchanged by Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and on the French side by Patrick Pailloux, Delegate-General for Armaments.

The exchange ceremony was attended by multiple ministers and senior officials.