UAE: Fourth Coldplay show announced in Abu Dhabi

The injured colleagues are currently receiving the healthcare services in the country
Coldplay fans in the UAE now have another chance to see the Grammy Award-winning band live, as a fourth performance has been added to their Abu Dhabi schedule.
The band will now enthral fans in the capital on the following dates:
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
All four shows will take place at the 44,600-capacity Zayed Sports City Stadium, as part of the band's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025.
Coldplay was originally set to perform on a one-night only show in Abu Dhabi on January 11, 2025 but has been adding more dates due to overwhelming demand. They announced two extra shows on Wednesday, September 25, while fans were scrambling to secure tickets for the only show that was initially announced.
The frenzy to experience the immersive concert has been the talk of the Emirates all through this week, with scores of fans planning to fly from other parts of the world.
However, hundreds of fans were left heartbroken after waiting in queue for up to seven hours, only to walk away empty-handed.
Tickets for the fourth show are expected to sell out quickly, just like the first three, so fans are encouraged to act fast.
Organisers have warned fans to purchase tickets only from authorised partners to avoid the risk of paying outrageously inflated prices for tickets that will not be accepted at the venue. Shortly after tickets became unavailable after the pre-sale earlier this week, illegal resellers were already listing tickets to the show at nearly 200 per cent more than the original prices.
Here's a look at the official pricing structure:
|Ticket prices
|Categories
|Dh81.78
|Infinity Ticket
|Dh195
|Standard Seating
|Dh295
|General Admission Standing, Restricted View
|Dh395
|Bronze
|Dh495
|Silver
|Dh595
|Gold
|Dh695
|Ruby
|Dh995
|Premium
|Dh1,495
|Deluxe
ALSO READ:
The injured colleagues are currently receiving the healthcare services in the country
The closures took place in the capital's Musaffah Industrial City
Know the red flags and warning signs that indicate your child may be struggling with bullying
According to experts, profit margins rise further for those who do upgrades on their properties
Like everyone else, drivers are entitled to national holidays and are eligible for overtime if they are required to work on public holidays
Gift Solomon left her home in Nigeria to find better prospects in the UAE and she now heads a company worth over Dh15 million
Funeral prayers for Nasser Mohammed Yousef Al Balushi and Abdul Aziz Saeed Sabt Al Tunaiji were held at Ajman mosque
The survivors are currently receiving treatment at Zayed Military Hospital