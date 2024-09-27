UAE: Fourth Coldplay show announced in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 1:37 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 2:13 PM

Coldplay fans in the UAE now have another chance to see the Grammy Award-winning band live, as a fourth performance has been added to their Abu Dhabi schedule.

The band will now enthral fans in the capital on the following dates:

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Saturday, January 11

Sunday, January 12

Tuesday, January 14

All four shows will take place at the 44,600-capacity Zayed Sports City Stadium, as part of the band's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025.

Coldplay was originally set to perform on a one-night only show in Abu Dhabi on January 11, 2025 but has been adding more dates due to overwhelming demand. They announced two extra shows on Wednesday, September 25, while fans were scrambling to secure tickets for the only show that was initially announced.

The frenzy to experience the immersive concert has been the talk of the Emirates all through this week, with scores of fans planning to fly from other parts of the world.

However, hundreds of fans were left heartbroken after waiting in queue for up to seven hours, only to walk away empty-handed.

Tickets for the fourth show are expected to sell out quickly, just like the first three, so fans are encouraged to act fast.

Organisers have warned fans to purchase tickets only from authorised partners to avoid the risk of paying outrageously inflated prices for tickets that will not be accepted at the venue. Shortly after tickets became unavailable after the pre-sale earlier this week, illegal resellers were already listing tickets to the show at nearly 200 per cent more than the original prices.

Here's a look at the official pricing structure: