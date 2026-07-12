UAE declares four-day mourning period after death of former Qatari Emir

Flags will be flown at half-mast at all official institutions across the UAE, as well as at the country's embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, starting Sunday

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 12 Jul 2026, 6:35 PM
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The UAE has declared a four-day mourning period following the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the father of Emir of Qatar.

The Presidential Court said flags will be flown at half-mast at all official institutions across the UAE, as well as at the country's embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, from Sunday, July 12, until the end of Wednesday, July 15.

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The statement also extended condolences to the Al Thani family and prayed for Sheikh Hamad's soul to rest in peace.

Kuwait also announced a four-day official mourning period. Under directives from Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, flags will be flown at half-mast across the country and at Kuwaiti embassies abroad starting Sunday in honour of the late Sheikh Hamad.

Qatar has officially declared a four-day public mourning period following the death of the former leader on Sunday, July 12.

According to the Amiri Diwan, work at ministries, government agencies and public institutions will be suspended from Monday, July 13, with employees set to return on Sunday, July 19.

Funeral prayers for Sheikh Hamad will be held after Maghrib prayers on Sunday at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahab Mosque before he is laid to rest at Lusail Cemetery.

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