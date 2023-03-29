UAE: Founder of Burjeel Holdings announces Dh10-million contribution to '1 Billion Meals' drive

Dr. Vayalil pledges to donate the total amount over a period of 5 years to help support the campaign's objectives of fighting hunger

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil

By Web Desk Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 5:16 PM

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of the UAE-based Burjeel Holdings, announced his contribution of Dh10 million in support of the '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign, which aims to launch the largest Ramadan food aid endowment fund to sustainably support underprivileged populations around the world.

Dr. Vayalil pledged to contribute a total of Dh10 million over a period of 5 years to help support the campaign’s objectives of fighting hunger and providing a food safety net to tens of millions of people.

Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign welcomes the contributions of individuals, institutions and businesses, and represents a major shift in humanitarian work by adopting a model based on group contributions and long-term planning.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil said: “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is a bright example of global charitable and humanitarian efforts, as it aims to provide a sustainable food safety net within an institutional framework."

“I am honoured to be among the contributors to this endeavour to fight hunger and support underprivileged populations around the world. A food aid endowment fund is a great humanitarian initiative from a country that has become known for its values of giving and generosity, and for its exceptional Ramadan food drives that provide food to tens of millions of people across the globe,” he added.

ALSO READ: