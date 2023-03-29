UAE: Founder of Burjeel Holdings announces Dh10-million contribution to '1 Billion Meals' drive

From the iconic to the historic, our guide showcases the must-visit mosques in the UAE for both locals and tourists. Read on.
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of the UAE-based Burjeel Holdings, announced his contribution of Dh10 million in support of the '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign, which aims to launch the largest Ramadan food aid endowment fund to sustainably support underprivileged populations around the world.
Dr. Vayalil pledged to contribute a total of Dh10 million over a period of 5 years to help support the campaign’s objectives of fighting hunger and providing a food safety net to tens of millions of people.
Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign welcomes the contributions of individuals, institutions and businesses, and represents a major shift in humanitarian work by adopting a model based on group contributions and long-term planning.
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil said: “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is a bright example of global charitable and humanitarian efforts, as it aims to provide a sustainable food safety net within an institutional framework."
“I am honoured to be among the contributors to this endeavour to fight hunger and support underprivileged populations around the world. A food aid endowment fund is a great humanitarian initiative from a country that has become known for its values of giving and generosity, and for its exceptional Ramadan food drives that provide food to tens of millions of people across the globe,” he added.
ALSO READ:
From the iconic to the historic, our guide showcases the must-visit mosques in the UAE for both locals and tourists. Read on.
This comes following the Abraham Accord signed in September 2020 as diplomatic relations were normalised between the two countries
Pensions for the current month of March 2023 amount to over Dh600 million
One of the main factors encouraging high-net-worth individuals to migrate to the country is the low and highly competitive tax rates that help set up new businesses
The fall comes following an increased appetite for riskier assets and dampened demand for the safe-haven metal
Devi and Mira's products are vegan, free from gluten, nuts, refined sugar, artificial flavours, preservatives and palm oil
After fighting for his life for three days in a hospital, the toddler succumbed to his injuries on Monday
Majority of operations involved — including sorting and analysis — will be completed without human intervention