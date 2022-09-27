UAE: Foundation launches 'Programmer of Century' competition

Rubu' Qarn Foundation's initiative targets to provide the opportunity for children and youth to polish their skills in the field of programming

By Wam Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 11:33 PM

Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators launched " Programmer of the Century" competition, under the slogan "We Create a Better Tomorrow".

The foundation, through the competition, targets to provide the opportunity for children and youth to polish their skills in the field of programming. It also aims at supporting their creative projects in order to contribute to providing the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE with a generation of influential and effective competencies that keep pace with the requirements of the labour market.

The competition focuses on seven areas — astronomy, outdoor spaces and public buildings, transportation, respect and community integration, in addition to community participation, communication and information technology, employment, community support and health services.

The competition is open for age groups from 8 to 12 years, from 13 to 17 years, and from 18 to 31 years.

Quarter Qarn has opened the door for registration to participate in the competition from now until October 9, while entries are received until October 15, through the link www.rqstem.ae.