A premature baby struggling to breathe, a mother facing complications during childbirth or a patient waiting for a diagnosis could benefit from a new UAE-backed healthcare investment expected to reach more than 500 hospitals and clinics across Africa.

The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity has committed $135 million to provide essential medicines, medical equipment and technologies to healthcare facilities in nine African countries, in a move expected to mobilise more than $550 million in additional funding from governments and donors.

The investment, announced on November 26 at the International Conference on Public Health in Africa in Addis Ababa, will cover Ethiopia, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Mozambique.

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The combined funding is expected to exceed $685 million, with participating governments contributing at least an equivalent amount to the foundation's commitment.

The money will support maternal and newborn healthcare, as well as primary care, with equipment ranging from AI-enabled ultrasound machines that can help detect pregnancy complications to incubators and respiratory support for premature and critically ill newborns.

In Ethiopia, the investment will help equip around 120 health facilities over three years. Supplies will include ultrasound technology and antibiotics to reduce the risk of sepsis.

In Rwanda, a $15-million commitment will support 170 health facilities, including district and teaching hospitals. Equipment will help medical teams manage severe bleeding after childbirth and provide respiratory support to newborns.

Liberia will receive $10 million to strengthen its national referral teaching hospital and connected facilities. The programme will also fund clinical training for doctors, nurses and midwives, alongside efforts to develop local expertise in biomedical engineering to maintain and repair medical equipment.

The initiative comes amid significant shortages of essential healthcare supplies across the continent. Only 35 per cent of essential medicines are available in public health facilities in Africa, while just 30 per cent of facilities have the equipment and supplies needed to conduct basic diagnostic tests, according to the World Health Organisation.

Dr Shamma Khalifa Al Mazrouei, director-general of the foundation, said healthcare workers needed reliable access to medicines and equipment to improve patient outcomes.

The initiative builds on a growing model of partnerships in which governments combine domestic resources with donor funding to strengthen their healthcare systems, rather than relying solely on external assistance.

The foundation is an affiliate of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.