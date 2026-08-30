UAE forms national programme linking scientific education to strategic industries, tech

UAE is establishing an integrated national programme linking scientific education, research and development to the needs of its industries.

The programme, formed under a decision by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will link scientific research to the needs of UAE's strategic sectors and advanced technologies.

It involves the formation of a higher committee chaired by UAE Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

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Under the supervision of the higher committee, an executive committee will be formed, chaired by Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE's Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

The programme: