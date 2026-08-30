UAE forms national programme linking scientific education to strategic industries, tech

The programme supports investment in promising national talent and qualifies them in the fields of science, advanced technologies, and priority future specialisations

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 30 Aug 2026, 2:06 PM UPDATED: Sun 30 Aug 2026, 2:27 PM
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UAE is establishing an integrated national programme linking scientific education, research and development to the needs of its industries.

The programme, formed under a decision by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will link scientific research to the needs of UAE's strategic sectors and advanced technologies.

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It involves the formation of a higher committee chaired by UAE Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

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Under the supervision of the higher committee, an executive committee will be formed, chaired by Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE's Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

The programme: 

  • Works to develop an integrated national education and research system linking education and scientific research to the needs of strategic sectors and advanced technologies.

  • Supports investment in promising national talent and qualifies them in the fields of science, advanced technologies, and priority future specialisations.

  • Aims to strengthen industrial capabilities and the competitiveness of Emirati products, and to support national sovereignty in vital sectors.

  • Comprises key tracks in technical education, national talent development, talent attraction, and technical research and innovation in advanced scientific fields.

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