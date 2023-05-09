UAE foresees crises, is prepared for any emergency

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 8:02 PM Last updated: Tue 9 May 2023, 9:05 PM

The UAE has a comprehensive mechanism in place to foresee a crisis and stay prepared to counter the risks, top officials said at an event in the Capital where a study was launched highlighting the country as a model in confronting Covid-19.

Fahed Buti Al Muhairi, official spokesperson, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), noted that the UAE has created a ‘community’ of people who work round the clock to serve and secure the country.

“The country has solid infrastructure, legislations, laws and uses state-of-the-art technology to face all types of challenges and risks,” Al Muhairi said on the opening day of seventh Crisis and Emergency Management Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023.

“We have this comprehensive approach where all sectors are being invited to take part alongside experts and thinkers to foresee the potential threats and to put in place mechanisms to mitigate, prevent and eliminate those risks.”

The two-day summit organised by NCEMA is held under the patronage of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

“We are keen on embracing and adopting that state-of-the-art technology and coming up with initiatives and diverse programmes that could enhance our system in terms of dealing with crises. The crisis and emergencies over the past years caused major casualties. Nevertheless, we've seen that collaboration, in terms of dealing with this crisis, has produced models and very positive experiences,” Al Muhairi added.

UAE a model in tackling Covid-19

Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, underlined that crises like Covid-19 and natural disasters like devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have highlighted the importance of awareness, planning and coordination to deal with such situations.

“The most important lessons that we have learnt from the major crisis that the world faced over the last years is that the country that has robust institutions and coordination is able to deal with those crises, and avoid the risks and the negative impact in the event of a crisis.”

Dr Gargash noted that capabilities of institutions, communication and collaboration, readiness and planning, assigning tasks and being efficient are some of the factors that lead to a well-coordinated response during any emergency.

“We are proud that the UAE has been very successful (in dealing with Covid-19). It has proven through our institutions that we were ready and could face this unprecedented crisis.”

Dr Gargash noted that while the initial stages of Covid-19 were challenging, the UAE was guided through the difficult period by the astute leadership.

“The UAE leadership was very strategic. We’ve seen that many countries were confused at the early stages of the crisis and that confusion negatively affected their recovery. Our institutions have been pioneering and competent in taking the accurate decision at the right time.”

Dr Gargash said that the UAE leaders reassured community members and frontline workers with timely messages.

“Those messages reassured everyone that the UAE has the expertise and the capabilities to overcome this challenge. That effective communication comes from the fact that the UAE president knows how to communicate in the best way,” he said and pointed out the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dr Gargash added that the UAE with exceptional handling of the pandemic has taken a major leap in different sectors while other countries are still facing the implications of Covid-19.

During the event, a 104-page study titled ‘The Road To Success: The UAE as a model in confronting Covid-19’. The study features eight chapters on the healthcare system of the country, economic measures during the pandemic, successful political strategy, social and humanitarian efforts, maintaining security, harnessing the power of technology, communication and managing media campaigns, and the lessons learnt.

Meanwhile, Loretta Hieber Girardet, chief of risk knowledge, monitoring and capacity development branch, UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Switzerland, stressed on strengthening collaborations, commitment and political will for a safer world.

“The good news is that there is no shortage of men and women who are willing to rise to the occasion to protect their communities when confronted by the risk of disasters,” she added.

The event has brought together global leaders, academics and scientists who specialise in the field of emergency, crisis and disaster management from around the world to discuss current issues, mechanisms and the future of emergencies and crises mitigation.

