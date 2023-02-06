UAE foreign trade hits record Dh2.2 trillion, grows by 17% in 2022

Sheikh Mohammed said demand for investment, tourism and real estate in the country is unprecedented

Mon 6 Feb 2023

The UAE’s foreign trade grew by 17 per cent in 2022 to hit a new record of Dh2.2 trillion. This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a UAE Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said the country’s foreign trade is accelerating and that its international economic relations are growing.

“The demand for investment, tourism and real estate in the UAE is unprecedented. The government will continue to provide the best environment for entrepreneurs,” he tweeted.

