UAE foreign ministry announces name change

The authority will now be known as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 4:07 PM Last updated: Mon 22 May 2023, 4:33 PM

The UAE’s foreign ministry has announced a name change. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will now be officially known as Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Subsequently, the minister handling the portfolio — Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan — will be called Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry has changed its social media names to MoFAUAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) from the earlier MoFAICUAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation).

The MoFA is a key ministry in the UAE that serves as a link between the country’s leadership and people, and the rest of the world. It advocates the importance of attaining global peace and amicably resolving international disputes through dialogue and legal arbitration.

Among its responsibilities are charting the country's foreign policy, supervising its execution and coordinating with relevant authorities. It also protects the interests of the country and its citizens abroad.

