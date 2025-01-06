UAE foreign minister meets top Syrian official in Abu Dhabi, reiterates support for independence

Photos: Mofa

The UAE's foreign affairs minister met with Asaad Al Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian Transitional Government on Monday in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, welcomed his Syrian counterpart and the accompanying delegation in the Capital.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance strong fraternal relations between the two countries in areas of common interest. They also discussed the overall developments in Syria, the current regional situation, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's firm position in supporting Syria's independence and sovereignty over all its territories.

The Deputy Ruler also affirmed the Emirates' support for the Syrian people and its support for all regional and international efforts that lead to achieving their aspirations for security, peace, stability and a decent life.