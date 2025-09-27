  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE Foreign Minister meets Netanyahu in New York, stresses need to end Gaza war

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive peace based on the 'two-state solution'

Published: Sat 27 Sept 2025, 7:32 AM

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has stressed the urgent need to end the bloody war in Gaza during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the current session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Sheikh Abdullah also pointed out the need to reach a permanent and sustainable ceasefire, prevent further loss of life, and put an end to the crisis and tragic conditions endured by civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He affirmed the UAE’s support for international efforts aimed at securing the release of all hostages and detainees, while also emphasising the importance of joint international action to confront extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and to protect the lives of all civilians.

He further noted that the dire humanitarian situation faced by civilians in Gaza requires exerting all possible efforts to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid without obstacles and on a sustainable basis.

Sheikh Abdullah, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive peace based on the “two-state solution", in a way that meets the aspirations of both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, as well as all the peoples of the region, for a future of security and lasting stability.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to the State of Israel.

'Courageous step'

Calling the meeting "a courageous step", Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, said that it supports international efforts to end the war and reach a permanent ceasefire that puts an end to the humanitarian tragedy and strengthens the path toward peace.

In a post on X, Dr Gargash highlighted "the UAE's decisive role in closing the file of Israel’s annexation of Palestinian territories".

Earlier in September, the UAE warned Israel that annexation in the occupied West Bank would constitute a "red line" for Abu Dhabi that would severely undermine the spirit of the Abraham Accords that normalised UAE-Israeli relations.