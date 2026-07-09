UAE Foreign Minister condemns Iranian attack on tanker in call with Qatari counterpart

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah and Sheikh Mohammed discussed overall regional developments and strongly condemned the targeting of the Qatari tanker Al Rekayyat while it was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the continued Iranian attacks targeting commercial vessels in the strait.

They said these attacks pose a grave threat to the safety and security of international navigation and undermine the security and stability of one of the world’s most vital waterways.

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Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Qatar and its support for all measures taken to preserve its security and stability and protect its citizens and residents. He stressed that Qatar’s security is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Gulf Arab states.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman also reviewed efforts to enhance regional security and stability.

Renewed fighting between US, Iran

New fighting erupted between the United States and Iran hours ahead of the burial of longtime supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Thursday, with Tehran targeting US allies in the region and American strikes hitting the perimeter of an Iranian nuclear power plant.

The renewed hostilities, triggered by tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, sparked concerns of a return to full-scale war after an April ceasefire and a June US-Iran accord ended five weeks of conflict.

This was the second day in a row that they exchanged attacks, with Iranian officials reporting the US attacks had killed 17 people.

Iran said it had resumed its attacks targeting US assets in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, while sirens blared in Jordan where the military said it had intercepted eight missiles launched from Iran.