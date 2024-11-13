UAE: Football star Mohamed Salah to attend Sharjah book fair

Global football star Mohamed Salah is set to enthral fans in the UAE as he makes an appearance at Sharjah International Book Fair this season.

The star who goes by the name 'Mo Salah' will take to the stage at the 43rd edition of the book fair on Sunday, November 17, at 7pm in Expo Centre Sharjah

Salah is slated to discuss the importance of mental pursuits alongside athletic ambition and how reading and learning have been pivotal to his success.

The star, who born and raised in Egypt, is expected to share his story behind what led him to become one of the most celebrated football players in the world.

What many don't know is the sportsman's passions for books and how it shaped his journey. He will be revealing how reading has provided him with strength, reflection, and motivation to navigate the pressures of the sport, serving as a source of resilience that goes beyond the game.

This event offers a chance for fans to hear Salah’s story and learn how his passion for books shaped his journey beyond the stadium.

Salah began his professional career at Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC before making his mark in Europe with clubs like Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, and Roma, ultimately joining Liverpool FC in 2017. Over the years, his accomplishments have included Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles, PFA Player of the Year awards, Golden Boots, a Playmaker of the season Award and Puskas Award.

