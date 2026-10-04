UAE Football Association to cover ticket costs for fans at Gulf 27 final in Saudi Arabia

The UAE Football Association has announced that it will cover the cost of all tickets allocated to UAE fans for the Gulf Cup final, as excitement builds ahead of the national team’s clash against Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

The UAEFA also announced on Sunday, October 4, that it will provide six special flights to transport thousands of supporters to Saudi Arabia to cheer on the Whites at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium on Tuesday, October 6.

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The final will kick off at 10pm UAE time. Registration for seats on the special flights will open at 1pm on Sunday, with UAEFA set to share a link for fans to register.

The UAE booked their place in the final on Saturday after Ousmane Camara scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Oman. The forward headed home from close range to send Zlatko Dalic’s side into their first Gulf Cup final since 2018.

The UAE will face hosts Saudi Arabia as they bid to win the Gulf Cup for a third time, having previously lifted the trophy in 2007 and 2013.