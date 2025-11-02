UAE resumes food aid deliveries worth Dh43 million as soon as Gaza's borders open

UAE has resumed sending food aid to Gaza, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) announced on Sunday, November 2.

The aid, worth Dh43 million, is delivered in partnership with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to those in need, in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

New convoys are transporting essential food supplies and relief parcels for the most vulnerable families.

The aid deliveries resumed as soon as Gaza’s border crossings were opened, and are part of the UAE's ongoing support for the people of Gaza by land, sea, and air. This effort is also a continuation of MBRGI commitment, announced in January 2024, to contribute Dh43 million ($11.7 million) in direct food aid, in partnership with the WFP, to benefit one million people in the Gaza Strip.

The January 2024 announcement of food aid is the latest in a long-standing legacy of giving. In 2023, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed MBRGI to provide Dh50 million in urgent aid to the Palestinian people. Separately, Dubai Humanitarian delivered an urgent relief shipment to the Gaza Strip via Egypt's El Arish port in September 2024, comprising 71.6 tons of essential medical supplies.

Additionally, MBRGI pledged approximately Dh37 million ($10 million) to support Gaza's health sector in January 2024. The funds are designated for essential medical supplies, prioritising the needs of children.

Samer AbdelJaber, WFP Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe, said, “The partnership between MBRGI and WFP embodies a shared commitment to providing food assistance and alleviating suffering for communities worldwide. This is clearly demonstrated today in our joint efforts to support the people of Gaza and offer them hope. These actions underscore MBRGI's dedication to making a real difference in Gaza and reinforcing its strategic partnership with WFP.”