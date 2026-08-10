UAE foils advanced cyberattacks targeting aviation, energy, education sectors

UAE Government’s Cybersecurity Council announced that the country’s national cybersecurity systems had successfully detected and thwarted advanced and organised cyberattacks targeting the aviation, energy and education sectors.

The digital attacks involved multiple attack vectors and techniques, including attempts to breach digital systems and infrastructure, target accounts and operational data, launch targeted phishing campaigns, and exploit users as entry points into targeted environments.

UAE's national monitoring and response system operated at the highest level of readiness. The attacks were addressed as soon as they were detected, the council said, while containment and protection measures were implemented simultaneously, helping prevent the attackers from reaching their targets and ensuring the security and continuity of the affected sectors.

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The Council affirmed that the attacks were dealt with proactively and immediately, with intrusion attempts contained before the attackers could achieve their objectives or affect the continuity of vital systems and services.

National cybersecurity teams successfully detected and repelled these activities, tracked their attack paths and associated indicators of compromise, and took the necessary technical measures to neutralise the threats and prevent their spread.