UAE FM meets Indian, US counterparts in Mumbai to boost economic ties

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in a trilateral meeting in Mumbai, India, with Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, and Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen cooperation and partnership among the three countries across various sectors, including the economy, trade, investment, technology and artificial intelligence, to advance shared interests, deepen economic integration, enhance regional and international cooperation, and promote sustainable development.

During the meeting, the UAE's top diplomat underscored the depth of the UAE's strategic relations with the Republic of India and the United States, noting that both partnerships continue to develop. He highlighted the shared commitment to capitalising on opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors in support of common development objectives.

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The meeting also discussed regional and international developments, exchanging views on issues of mutual concern and ongoing efforts to strengthen security and stability and promote development and prosperity across the region and beyond.

Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the meeting.