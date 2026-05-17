UAE FM tells IAEA chief that country has full right to respond to such ‘terrorist attacks’

The Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems engaged three drones, intercepting two while the third struck a generator near the Barakah energy site

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 17 May 2026, 7:58 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs held a phone call with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

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During the call, he strongly condemned what he described as a 'cowardly terrorist attack' that caused a fire in an electricity generator in the vicinity of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region following a drone strike.

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Sheikh Abdullah stressed that targeting civilian facilities and critical infrastructure constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, affirming the UAE’s full right to respond to such terrorist attacks and to take all necessary measures to protect its security, territorial integrity, and citizens in accordance with international law.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and there was no impact on radiation safety levels.

The two sides also discussed cooperation between the UAE and the IAEA and ways to enhance it across various fields, supporting the peaceful use of nuclear energy in line with the highest international standards of safety, security, and non-proliferation.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s firm commitment to supporting the key role played by the IAEA in strengthening nuclear safety and security at both regional and international levels.

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