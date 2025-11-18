UAE's flydubai to get Starlink WiFi onboard flights from 2026

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Dubai Airshow 2025.]

flydubai, a Dubai-based carrier, today announced that it has signed an agreement with SpaceX to introduce Starlink across its growing fleet.

The service is set to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more, according to the airline.

The announcement was made at the Dubai Airshow 2025. Under the agreement, Starlink will become the inflight connectivity provider for the airline’s fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, with installation for 100 aircraft to be rolled out in 2026.

Delivering the highest speeds and lowest latencies available in commercial aviation today, Starlink enables a seamless inflight broadband experience. Passengers will be able to enjoy HD streaming and real-time digital services simultaneously. With installation times measured in hours rather than days, flydubai aims to bring the service to the majority of its fleet in 2026.

This comes a day after Emirates airline made a similar announcement.