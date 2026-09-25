The UAE Floating Hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish has fitted prosthetic limbs for 42 Palestinian amputees, bringing the total number of beneficiaries of the 'Step of Hope' programme to 198 since its launch as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'.

This achievement reflects the UAE's continued humanitarian and medical efforts to support the Palestinian people by providing specialised care to improve their quality of life, enhance mobility, and support their reintegration into society.

The 'Step of Hope' programme aims to rehabilitate amputees through an integrated programme that includes medical assessments, the manufacture and fitting of prosthetic limbs, physical therapy and mobility rehabilitation sessions, as well as continuous medical follow-up.

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The specialised medical team continues to implement individualised treatment and rehabilitation plans tailored to each beneficiary's health condition, helping them adapt to their prosthetic limbs and regain the ability to carry out daily activities. Watch the video below:

UAE Floating Hospital provides prosthetic limbs to 42 injured Palestinians under 'Step of Hope' initiative#WamNews https://t.co/2yJEFrlPFu pic.twitter.com/rvlUZQqpaO — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) September 25, 2026

The programme is supported by seven UAE humanitarian organisations and entities: International Charity Organisation, Sharjah Charity International, The Big Heart Foundation, Dar Al Ber Society, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Ma'an – Authority of Social Contribution, and Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian and Charitable Works.

The initiative reflects the UAE's approach of pooling humanitarian efforts and strengthening partnerships aimed at supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering.

The UAE Floating Hospital continues to provide medical and rehabilitation services through specialised medical teams and advanced capabilities, reflecting the UAE's commitment to delivering comprehensive healthcare to injured people and restoring hope through sustainable treatment and rehabilitation programmes.