UAE flights: Runway work starts at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport

Work has started on the North Runway of Zayed International Airport, authorities announced today. The rehabilitation project comes as part of the Building Better Airports campaign, according to a post on X.
The work will continue under the General Civil Aviation Authority's (GCAA) guidance, until the project is ready for final approval and operational commencement.
According to the authority, the project aims to meet growing air traffic demands, enhance capacity and improve operational efficiency.
In line with the aim to enhance efficiency for customers, recently the airport announced discounted parking rates during the summer for those who wish to leave their car for a few days.
The parking area is just two minutes away from departures. Slots — which are available until August 31 — should be pre-booked online, the airport said.
The airport also offers a storage facility for transit travellers. Those who are stopping over the UAE on long-haul flights to another destination, and wish to explore the country without lugging around suitcases, can avail this facility.
