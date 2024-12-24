Tue, Dec 24, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 23, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE flights: Low-cost carrier Air Arabia to resume non-stop flights to Beirut from Abu Dhabi

Earlier this month, the carrier announced the resumption of its direct flights between Sharjah and the Lebanese capital

Published: Tue 24 Dec 2024, 12:39 PM

Air Arabia will resume non-stop flights from Abu Dhabi to Beirut from January 9, 2025, the low-cost carrier said on December 24, 2024.

The airline will operate four weekly non-stop flights between Zayed International Airport and Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport. The flights will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

FlightDepartureTimeArrivalTimeAircraftFrequency
3L 450Abu Dhabi8.25amBeirut11amA320Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday
3L 451Beirut11amAbu Dhabi5.20pmA320Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday

Earlier this month, the carrier announced the resumption of its direct flights between Sharjah and the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Air Arabia said it will operate daily direct flights between Sharjah International Airport and Beirut from December 18, 2024.

