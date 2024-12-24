Air Arabia will resume non-stop flights from Abu Dhabi to Beirut from January 9, 2025, the low-cost carrier said on December 24, 2024.

The airline will operate four weekly non-stop flights between Zayed International Airport and Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport. The flights will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 450 Abu Dhabi 8.25am Beirut 11am A320 Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday 3L 451 Beirut 11am Abu Dhabi 5.20pm A320 Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday

Earlier this month, the carrier announced the resumption of its direct flights between Sharjah and the Lebanese capital, Beirut.