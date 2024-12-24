Earlier this month, the carrier announced the resumption of its direct flights between Sharjah and the Lebanese capital
Air Arabia will resume non-stop flights from Abu Dhabi to Beirut from January 9, 2025, the low-cost carrier said on December 24, 2024.
The airline will operate four weekly non-stop flights between Zayed International Airport and Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport. The flights will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
|Flight
|Departure
|Time
|Arrival
|Time
|Aircraft
|Frequency
|3L 450
|Abu Dhabi
|8.25am
|Beirut
|11am
|A320
|Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday
|3L 451
|Beirut
|11am
|Abu Dhabi
|5.20pm
|A320
|Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday
Air Arabia said it will operate daily direct flights between Sharjah International Airport and Beirut from December 18, 2024.
