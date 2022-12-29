UAE flights: Flydubai to resume service to Asian destination in January

Next year, the airline will also commence flights to seven new destinations including Cagliari, Corfu, Gan, Krabi, Milan Bergamo, Pattaya and St Petersburg

Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 3:29 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 3:33 PM

Dubai-based airline Flydubai announced on Thursday the resumption of operations to Ashgabat in Turkmenistan from 23 January 2023.

The carrier will commence with a twice-weekly service.

With the resumption of flights to Ashgabat, flydubai expands its network to nine points in Central Asia in five countries. This includes Almaty, Ashgabat, Astana, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Namangan, Osh, Samarkand, and Tashkent.

From January, the airline will also commence flights to seven new destinations including Cagliari, Corfu, Gan, Krabi, Milan Bergamo, Pattaya and St Petersburg, growing its network to 116 destinations in 53 countries.

Flights between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Ashgabat International Airport (ASB) will operate on Mondays and Thursdays. Emirates will codeshare on this route, offering passengers more options to connect through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to ASB start from Dh7,350, and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh2,430. Return Business Class fares from ASB to DXB start from $2,000, and Economy Class Lite fares start from $660.

