UAE flights: Etihad announces increase in cost for carrying pets in cabins

The country's national carrier had allowed passengers to carry a cat or dog with them from November last year

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 10:33 AM

Etihad Airways has increased the cost of carrying pets in the cabin.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier has increased rates for carrying dogs and cats from $200 to $1,500. The new price module came into effect on October 15.

“We continue to allow guests to fly with their pet cat or dog in the cabin on Etihad Airways flights. Due to operational restrictions, we have changed our pricing effective from October 15, 2022,” an Etihad spokesperson said in a statement.

However, the new prices do not apply to existing confirmed pet bookings.

Etihad Airways had allowed passengers to carry their pets in the cabin from November last year.

Under the new pricing structure, the UAE’s national carrier said it costs $1,500 or 215,000 Etihad Guest Miles each way to travel with a cat or dog in Economy from October 15, 2022.

And if the passenger is transiting, the combined price will apply, it said.

“If you’d prefer to book an adjacent seat travelling in Economy, you’ll be charged for the cost of an extra seat plus $1,500 each way,” the UAE national carrier said in a statement on its website.

People travelling in Business or First class must purchase an extra seat for their pet as there is no space available under the seat. They will be charged for the cost of an extra seat plus $1,500 each way.

Due to government-imposed restrictions, travellers will not be permitted to travel with their pet on board to or from India (Ahmedabad and Trivandrum), Maldives, South Africa and the UK (London). Flying with pets to Australia, China, the UK (Manchester) and the US is also not permitted.

Additionally, dangerous pets such as pit bulls, mastiff dogs and others are also not permitted in the cabin.

Below is a guide for travelling with pets on Etihad flights:

In Economy, pets must sit in their carrier at all times, either under your seat or on an adjacent seat

In Business or First, pets must sit in their carrier on an adjacent seat. They will not be permitted under your seat.

Carriers must not exceed 40 x 40 x 22cm (L x W x H) to fit under the seat, or 50 x 43 x 50cm (L x W x H) if an adjacent seat has been purchased

Additional seats must be purchased in advance

The cat or dog must be at least 16 weeks old and weigh no more than 8kg, including their carrier

Travellers must be at least 18 years old to travel with a pet

Passenger must not be seated on an Exit Row seat

