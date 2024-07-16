E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE flights: Etihad announces 5 new destinations in Malaysia from today

The airline will codeshare with Batik Air, and customers can transit through Kuala Lumpur International to various destinations in South-east Asia

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 1:21 PM

Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 1:28 PM

Etihad has announced that customers can now travel to five new destinations in Malaysia – Johor Bahru, Langkawi, Penang, Kota Kinabalu and Tawau. The UAE's national airline will codeshare with Batik Air Malaysia.

This will also enable travellers to connect to Hanoi and Da Nang in Vietnam, as well as Perth in Australia.


On a single ticket, passengers can access the combined services of both these carriers. Customers can access these locations via Batik's hub at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) which is served by twice-daily Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Travellers will also be able to have their luggage transferred to their final destination. The new routes are in operation today, for flights commencing July 16, 2024.

With the agreement, both inbound and outbound Malaysia passengers will have a wider choice of flights on the combined networks.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad, said: "We eagerly anticipate extending a warm welcome to customers from Asia visiting our home in Abu Dhabi, experiencing our renowned hospitality, as well as passengers connecting to Etihad’s growing global network in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe via our Abu Dhabi hub."

Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, Chief Executive Officer of Batik Air Malaysia, said: "We aim to establish Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) as a transit hub, further enhancing Etihad's connectivity for its passengers, ensuring a more comprehensive and convenient travel experience,” he said, adding that Etihad passengers can easily transit through KUL to reach various destinations in Malaysia, Southeast Asia, Australia, and beyond.

“Moreover, this partnership will expand flight choices for Malaysian travellers, offering enhanced travel options to discover new international destinations beyond Abu Dhabi.”

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE