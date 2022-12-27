UAE flights: Dubai reveals busiest day of peak holiday season next week, issues travel advisory

Nearly two million passengers are expected to pass through DXB starting today, making this latest spike one of the busiest since 2019

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 1:45 PM

Dubai Airports has issued a travel alert for passengers with seminal dos and don’ts.

Nearly two million passengers are expected to pass through Dubai International Airport (DXB) starting today, till around January 3, 2023 – with January 2 expected to be the busiest day.

Dubai International will therefore remain exceptionally busy over the remainder of the holiday season and well into the New Year, prompting Dubai Airports to issue a travel alert.

The average daily traffic over the next eight days is expected to reach 245,000 passengers; the traffic on January 2, 2023 may exceed 257,000 passengers.

The operator is urging passengers to plan their trips to and through the airport, and follow simple travel tips to ensure a smooth airport experience.

DXB’s average daily passenger numbers have risen almost completely back to pre-pandemic levels on the back of strong recovery throughout 2022, making this latest seasonal peak one of the busiest since 2019.

December has been exceptionally busy for DXB due to a combination of factors including the seasonal influx of visitors, the recently concluded Fifa World Cup football event in Doha, and the strength of Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.

Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth airport experience for arriving and departing passengers.

Simple tips to beat the holiday rush

For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process

Roads to the airport could get busy during peak times, so it’s best to plan some extra time to get to and through the airport

If you are flying out of Terminal 1, arrive at the airport no earlier than 3 hours before your departure

Use online and self-service options wherever available to get off to a smooth start to your journey

Those travelling from Terminal 3 can use Emirate's convenient early and self-service check-in facilities

Weighing luggage at home, checking documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks can save a lot of time at the airport

Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport. Dubai Metro, which has stations at DXB’s Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, will be operational round the clock from December 31, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Say your goodbyes at home as typically only passengers are allowed inside the terminals during peak periods

Friends and families are advised to use the airport’s designated car parks or valet service to receive their guests in comfort, as access to the arrival forecourt in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 are limited to public transport and other authorised vehicles.

