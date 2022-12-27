UAE flights: Dubai reveals busiest day of peak holiday season next week, issues travel advisory

Wanted Persons Department played a vital role in arresting some of the world's most notorious crime lords, utilising sophisticated surveillance technologies
Dubai Airports has issued a travel alert for passengers with seminal dos and don’ts.
Nearly two million passengers are expected to pass through Dubai International Airport (DXB) starting today, till around January 3, 2023 – with January 2 expected to be the busiest day.
Dubai International will therefore remain exceptionally busy over the remainder of the holiday season and well into the New Year, prompting Dubai Airports to issue a travel alert.
The average daily traffic over the next eight days is expected to reach 245,000 passengers; the traffic on January 2, 2023 may exceed 257,000 passengers.
The operator is urging passengers to plan their trips to and through the airport, and follow simple travel tips to ensure a smooth airport experience.
DXB’s average daily passenger numbers have risen almost completely back to pre-pandemic levels on the back of strong recovery throughout 2022, making this latest seasonal peak one of the busiest since 2019.
December has been exceptionally busy for DXB due to a combination of factors including the seasonal influx of visitors, the recently concluded Fifa World Cup football event in Doha, and the strength of Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.
Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth airport experience for arriving and departing passengers.
ALSO READ:
Wanted Persons Department played a vital role in arresting some of the world's most notorious crime lords, utilising sophisticated surveillance technologies
The average annual business travel spend of small and medium-sized enterprises in the country is also expected to grow by the same percentage next year
He urges children in the country to engage in outdoor activities during the cooler months of the year, rather than being glued to their electronic devices
Strong economic recovery in the emirate post the Covid-19 pandemic has been an encouraging factor to increase involvement in real estate, says the group's founder
Lisbon comes in at the sixth spot on the list, while the historical city of Istanbul in Turkey has sealed the seventh spot
With the city being a central destination, Indian celebrities are not too far behind in terms of investing or wanting to build a life here
Several artists are now using computer technology to reimagine everyday life, including the landscape of Dubai and its iconic landmarks
Police patrols and the national ambulance were immediately rushed to the site of the accident, following which the body of the deceased was transferred to the hospital