UAE flights: Dubai airline revises Lebanon schedule amidst Israel-Hezbollah tensions

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 4:37 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 6:10 PM

Dubai carrier flydubai on Tuesday announced that it has revised its flight operations to Beirut, Lebanon, amidst escalating tension between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanon was on alert on Tuesday after the Golan attack over the weekend. Tel Aviv blamed Hezbollah for the attack on the soccer field in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights. Hezbollah denied any involvement in the attack.

“Flydubai has revised its flight schedule to Beirut Airport (BEY) and will operate two daily flights until August 2. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The airline was previously operating three flights a day to accommodate the busy summer travel period.

Many countries around the world have asked the two parties to reduce tension and avoid conflict. Foreign missions in Lebanon are hurrying to pull out their staff from the Arab country.

Many other airlines have also cancelled or delayed their flights to Beirut. Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss International Airlines, Eurowing's flights have been impacted so far.