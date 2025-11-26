UAE: Flight disruptions due to Ethiopia volcano may continue for at least 2 more days, say experts

Travel disruptions in the region could continue for at least another two days due to the eruption of Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi Mountain, according to experts. Some said that travelers should be prepared for delays and cancellations for the next couple of days.

“Disruptions can be expected for at least another two days,” said Safeer Mohammed, General Manager of Smart Travels. “Over the last few days several flights between India and UAE have been canceled and several people have had their plans impacted due to this.”

Raheesh Babu, COO of online travel agency Musafir.com, said that their passengers were being advised to be prepared for all eventualities. “We had one passenger who needed to get home urgently but his flight was canceled,” he said. “So our team rebooked him on to a different sector in India and then he took internal flights. We are advising our passengers to recheck their bookings and confirm their flights before leaving home to avoid any nasty surprises.”

On Sunday, the volcano, which is located in Ethiopia’s Afar region within the Great Rift Valley, erupted after remaining dormant for over 12,000 years. UAE experts have warned that the eruption could impact Yemen and Oman with the Oman Environment Authority issuing an advisory about gas and ash emissions potentially harming air quality in the country.

Expect delays

As a ripple effect of the eruption, flight delays and cancellations have been rampant across the region. Safeer said that he himself faced delays when traveling for work. “I was in the flight when the captain announced that there had been an hour’s delay due to restrictions on Muscat airspace,” he said. “Although I am not sure if the delay was as a direct result of the volcanic eruption, it is safe to say that all travelers can expect some delays in the coming days.”

Raheesh added that heavy fog on Wednesday morning had also disrupted some flights from the UAE. “There are multiple ramifications from the disruption as well as other weather issues in the region,” he said. “So we are asking people to factor in for delays and cancellations and be patient over the next few days.”

He added that so far, most of the passengers have been patient and are not panicking. He added that he expected all flights to get back to their normal schedule over the next “couple of days”.

Travel insurance

According to Toshita Chauhan, Chief Business Officer of General Insurance at Policybazaar.ae, these instances showed why passengers should invest in travel insurance.

“When flights get cancelled due to natural events — like the ongoing volcanic disruptions — travellers’ plans can change within minutes, leading to understandable stress,” she said. “The first step is always to check the airline’s official communication. In most cases, they will offer a free rebooking or a full refund, even if you had already checked in. Travel insurance can also step in to cover additional expenses such as hotel stays, meals, transport, or missed onward connections.”

She cautioned that it was important to keep every proof of disruption including “boarding passes, check-in confirmations, cancellation notices, and receipts” and to understand the details of the insurance policies. “Saving helpline numbers and keeping digital copies of documents also helps during stressful moments,” she said. “A quick comparison of plans before purchase ensures travellers understand what they’re covered for and where the gaps might be.

She added that “the biggest mistake” people often make is choosing a policy based on price alone. “Low-cost plans often come with limited medical cover, no cancellation benefits, or exclusions that can surprise travellers later,” she said. “They should make sure the plan suits their destination, duration, and type of trip — and review exclusions carefully to avoid gaps in protection.”