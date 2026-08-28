UAE announces flexible work timings for govt employees ahead of first day of school

UAE has announced flexible work timings for government employees as children go back to school from Monday, August 31.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, under the Flexible Work Policy, allows public sector employees flexibility in reporting to and leaving from work for up to three hours.

Federal government employees with children in primary school and above can request flexible work timings on the first day of school. Considerations will also be made for different start dates across different curriculums.

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Those with children in nurseries or in kindergarten will be allowed to work flexibly for their child's first week back.

Government employees have also been permitted to request for flexible work on days they may be attending parent-teacher meetings at their child's school or attending graduation ceremonies, among other special ocassions and activities.

The move, that has been implemented since 2024, focuses on providing necessary flexibility in the work environment without affecting the workflow and service delivery of employees.