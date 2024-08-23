Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM

Ajman on Friday announced flexible work timings for some government employees as students go back to school.

In a circular, the Human Resources Department of Ajman Government said that employees who are parents will be granted permission for late arrival or early departure throughout the entire first week of the new academic year.

They will be allowed to do so to accompany their children to and from daycare, kindergarten, or home. The total duration of the permission, however, is not for more than three hours per day.