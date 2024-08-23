UAE: Flexible hours for working parents 'a big help' during back-to-school rush

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 2:46 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 2:48 PM

For Emirati mother Haleema Abdulla, dropping her children off to school on the first day of the academic year is a big thing as it can make or break their day. It's be a "milestone moment" she wouldn't want to miss, so when the authorities announced the flexible-work policy for government employees, she was thankful.

"I have two children attending two different schools. The three-hour period is a big help as it will give me extra time to drop off my first-grade daughter and help her feel comfortable," said Haleema, who works at the Ministry of Education.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has granted public sector employees flexible work hours for the first day of school to pick up and drop off their children to their campuses.

The scheme would also apply to important events throughout the school year — from parent-teacher meetings to graduation ceremonies. The period of flexibility will not exceed three hours and can be taken at one time or can be divided into the morning and evening periods. Those who have kids in nursery and kindergarten could avail of the flexibility for the entire first week of the academic year.

Hussain Mohammed, who works at a local government organisation in Dubai, already has his day planned out.

“I always take my daughter to school on her first day since she is my only child, and I want to support her. I'm not worried because my workplace gives me nine hours of leave each month," he said.

What about for the private sector?

Though the scheme doesn't apply to private companies, some firms in the sector are also allowing flexibility for their employees.

Emirati mother Huda A., who works at a real estate company, was able to request flexible hours from her boss. "But I have to make up for the time I will spend away from work," she said.

"I have two daughters attending different schools, and I must drop them off. They will return home by bus in the afternoon," she added.

Winnie Agat, an Indian mother, had already given notice that she may have to start work later than usual.