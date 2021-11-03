UAE Flag Day: Sheikh Mohamed posts inspirational message

On December 2, 1971 the UAE flag was first hoisted

Photo: Twitter (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan)

As the clock struck 11am on Wednesday, November 3, UAE flags started fluttering in unity across the country.

The country’s public and private entities and residents came together as one to hoist their national pride on the UAE Flag Day.

Taking to Twitter on the day, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, paid tribute to the national symbol.

“Fifty years ago, a historic design competition was held to choose the flag that would represent our country on the world stage. On the occasion of Flag Day, the UAE flag is flown with pride across each of the seven Emirates in an enduring display of national unity,” he posted on Twitter.

It was on December 2, 1971, that the UAE flag was first hoisted to mark the country's union. This year marks the 50th year of that union.

The UAE flag’s design was chosen in a nationwide design contest that saw more than 1,030 entries submitted.

Veteran diplomat, Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah, was only 19 when his design was selected.