UAE Flag Day: Sheikh Mohamed posts inspirational message

The Dubai Crown Prince paid tribute to the UAE's Founding Father on his 17th death anniversary
UAE17 hours ago
As the clock struck 11am on Wednesday, November 3, UAE flags started fluttering in unity across the country.
The country’s public and private entities and residents came together as one to hoist their national pride on the UAE Flag Day.
Taking to Twitter on the day, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, paid tribute to the national symbol.
“Fifty years ago, a historic design competition was held to choose the flag that would represent our country on the world stage. On the occasion of Flag Day, the UAE flag is flown with pride across each of the seven Emirates in an enduring display of national unity,” he posted on Twitter.
It was on December 2, 1971, that the UAE flag was first hoisted to mark the country's union. This year marks the 50th year of that union.
ALSO READ:
>>UAE Flag Day: Dubai issues safety rules
>>11 essential facts about UAE Flag Day
The UAE flag’s design was chosen in a nationwide design contest that saw more than 1,030 entries submitted.
Veteran diplomat, Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah, was only 19 when his design was selected.
The Dubai Crown Prince paid tribute to the UAE's Founding Father on his 17th death anniversary
UAE17 hours ago
The 12,000sqm development will further enhance Hudayriyat Island as the city’s main cycling hub
UAE18 hours ago
The President, Dubai Ruler and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince expressed their sympathy over the death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
UAE19 hours ago
Fahd Taimor picks scenic locations in different neighbourhoods across Dubai to complete his challenge
UAE19 hours ago
A whopping 79 per cent of youth in the GCC strongly feel their government is capable of driving effective climate change mitigation measures
UAE20 hours ago
Initiative was launched as part of the World Leaders' Summit at COP26
UAE20 hours ago
It is ranked behind Ireland and Spain in the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking
UAE21 hours ago
Residents to refrain from bursting crackers or utilise single-use plastics
UAE21 hours ago