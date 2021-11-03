UAE Flag Day: Rulers pledge commitment to upholding country's values

The Dubai Crown Prince paid tribute to the UAE's Founding Father on his 17th death anniversary
UAE19 hours ago
As the clock struck 11am on November 3, UAE flags started fluttering in unity across the country.
The UAE Flag Day marks the accession anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the country.
Joining the celebrations from the Expo 2020 site was His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who hoisted the flag at Al Wasl Plaza. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, posted an inspirational message.
The country’s public and private entities and residents came together as one to hoist their national pride on the UAE Flag Day.
Hundreds of students from public and private schools and trainees from the Dubai Police Academy, as well a number of senior citizens took part in the celebration at the Expo 2020 venue to express their allegiance and love for their homeland.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hoisted the UAE flag at Expo 2020’s Al Wasl Plaza. He was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
“We have chosen to celebrate UAE Flag Day at a place that brings the world together to achieve the goal of creating a better future for humanity. On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to realising the values on which the Union was founded and building bridges of cooperation with nations across the world to shape a better future for the planet,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
He noted that the UAE Flag Day celebrations are taking place at a time when the country is poised to enter a new phase of growth and success after its remarkable recovery from the global pandemic that proved its resilience and ability to overcome any challenge.
The UAE Flag has been witness to 50 years of achievements and a comprehensive development process initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed added.
These ideals have continued to inspire the UAE’s progress under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates. The UAE flag will continue to be a symbol of the determination of UAE citizens to lead, excel, and create solid foundations for the future, he added.
Taking to Twitter on the day, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also paid tribute to the national symbol.
“Fifty years ago, a historic design competition was held to choose the flag that would represent our country on the world stage. On the occasion of Flag Day, the UAE flag is flown with pride across each of the seven Emirates in an enduring display of national unity,” he posted on Twitter.
The Dubai Crown Prince paid tribute to the UAE's Founding Father on his 17th death anniversary
UAE19 hours ago
The 12,000sqm development will further enhance Hudayriyat Island as the city’s main cycling hub
UAE20 hours ago
The President, Dubai Ruler and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince expressed their sympathy over the death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
UAE21 hours ago
Fahd Taimor picks scenic locations in different neighbourhoods across Dubai to complete his challenge
UAE21 hours ago
A whopping 79 per cent of youth in the GCC strongly feel their government is capable of driving effective climate change mitigation measures
UAE21 hours ago
Initiative was launched as part of the World Leaders' Summit at COP26
UAE22 hours ago
It is ranked behind Ireland and Spain in the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking
UAE23 hours ago
Residents to refrain from bursting crackers or utilise single-use plastics
UAE23 hours ago