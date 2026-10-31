UAE Flag Day: Dubai traders report rising demand for flags and themed items

From palm-sized flags to banners measuring 25 metres long, traders in Dubai’s Deira Old Souk said that customers and wholesalers have been asking for UAE-themed products ahead of Flag Day on November 3.

Abdul Badi, a wholesaler and retailer at the souk, said more customers had been visiting his shop over the past four days, while wholesalers had also been asking about supplies.

“We have been seeing strong demand for UAE flags ahead of Flag Day,” he said. “The flags we sell range from palm-sized ones to pieces measuring 25 metres by three metres. A one-metre-wide cotton flag starts at Dh12, while the largest flags cost between Dh600 and Dh700.”

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Flags are only part of what shoppers are looking for. Badi’s shop also stocks UAE-themed badges, hand-held flags, pencils, decorative bows and other accessories in the national colours.

At another shop in the souk, trader Shahidul said customers were also asking for shawls, cups, T-shirts, children’s clothes and decorations for homes and workplaces.

“Demand is not limited to flags. Customers are also buying UAE-themed shawls, cups and T-shirts, clothes for children, decorative items and decorations for workplaces,” he said. “People are preparing to mark the occasion at home and at work, so they are looking for different kinds of products.”

The preparations are also visible at supermarkets. A salesman at Kabayel in Garhoud said some customers had been coming in specifically to buy flags and products bearing the UAE flag.

“For the past few days, some customers have come in just for flags and items with the flag on them,” he said. “We can see that many people are preparing for Flag Day this year.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on people across the country to celebrate Flag Day on November 3 by raising the UAE flag. In his message, he urged residents and institutions to display the flag as a sign of unity and belonging.

For the last two years, Flag Day also marks the start of National Month, a period of celebration that lasts until Eid Al Etihad, or UAE's national day, on December 2.

Important landmarks, beaches and public areas across the country usually light up with the spirit of Flag Day, with thousands of flags going up to create spectacular displays.

For traders, the run-up to the occasion brings demand for products that can be displayed, worn or carried, from large flags for buildings to small accessories and children’s clothing.