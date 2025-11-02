UAE Flag Day: 10 dos and don'ts when hoisting nation's symbol on November 3

On November 3 each year, the UAE celebrates Flag Day when public and private institutions, as well as many UAE residents, hoist the country's flag to honour this cherished symbol of the unity and pride of the United Arab Emirates.

It was during Eid Al Etihad celebrations back in 1971 when the UAE's founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, raised the country's flag with its red, green, white and black colours for the very first time.

Designed by Abdullah Al Maeena as part of a designing competition by Al-Ittihad newspaper, the UAE flag is more than a symbol—it is a proud representation of unity, history, and the values that bind the Emirates together, and it holds a revered place in the hearts of Emiratis and residents alike.

If you are planning to be among many residents who plan to raise the flag on this special day, there are several dos and don'ts to keep in mind, take a look:

Dos

Ensure it’s printed on a high-percentage polyester blend made from sustainable fibers, with a finish that is neither matte nor shiny. Make sure the flag does not touch the ground and be at least 20 to 25 centimetres away from the base. Nothing should be attached on the flagpole except for the flag Make sure the flag is always clean and ironed Check the flag carefully each time you raise it to ensure it is not damaged, faded or torn After raising the flag for any official mission or occasion, make sure the flag is properly folded. Check out this Khaleej Times report to learn more about how to fold the flag

Don'ts

Do not drop, destroy, or insult the flag in any way, such as tearing it, lowering it improperly, or performing any act that expresses contempt or disrespect. Those who do so will be penalised under Article 3 of Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2019. Insulting the country's flag is a crime punishable by imprisonment for up to 25 years and a Dh500,000 fine. Do not place any emblem or logo on the flag except for the Presidential Flag where the Country's emblem is positioned in the middle of the white space. Do not attach any decorated edges to the flag or any additions whatsoever Do not use the flag on any edibles such as sweets or cakes of any form or size Do not change the proportions, size, and shape of the flag to fit specific uses or objects, like decorative elements (like balloons), typography or logos for instance