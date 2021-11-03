UAE Flag Day: Dubai issues safety rules

It is ranked behind Ireland and Spain in the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking
Each year on November 3, citizens and expats in the UAE come together to celebrate Flag Day as they reaffirm their allegiance and patriotism to the nation’s flag.
The UAE Flag Day celebration was launched in 2013 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate the accession of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, when he became the president of the UAE in 2004.
The day is marked by individuals, schools, government offices, and businesses hoisting the national flag outside their workplaces and homes.
The Dubai Municipality issued guidelines on its social media page on how to securely hoist the flag.
On Instagram the authority posted, “Let’s celebrate safely on the UAE Flag Day by adhering to public safety measures to ensure everyone’s health.”
Guidelines on hoisting flag
> Choose a safe location to hang the flag and ask for help
> Do not allow children near the flag installation site
> Put the equipment in a suitable and safe place
> Take safety measures and precautions to avoid falls
> Fix the flagpole in a secure manner to avoid any danger or falling materials (stones)
> If you chose very high-risk areas to hang the flag seek aid from specialists
