  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 03, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 12, 1447 | Fajr 05:09 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.2°C

Look: UAE President hoists nation's symbol at Qasr Al Hosn on Flag Day

He is accompanied by retired service personnel from across the Emirates

Published: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 11:47 AM

Updated: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 11:48 AM

Top Stories

UAE Flag Day: 10 dos and don'ts when hoisting nation's symbol on November 3

UAE Flag Day: 10 dos and don'ts when hoisting nation's symbol on November 3

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

Look: UAE President hoists nation's symbol at Qasr Al Hosn on Flag Day

Look: UAE President hoists nation's symbol at Qasr Al Hosn on Flag Day

On the occasion of Flag Day, on November 3, 2025, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hoisted the UAE flag at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi.

Recommended For You

Spirited West Ham grab 3-1 home win over Newcastle

Spirited West Ham grab 3-1 home win over Newcastle

Meet Dubai cyclist who rides 70km a week on one wheel

Meet Dubai cyclist who rides 70km a week on one wheel

Louvre heist suspects appear before Paris magistrates

Louvre heist suspects appear before Paris magistrates

UK train stabbing wounds 10; two suspects arrested

UK train stabbing wounds 10; two suspects arrested

UAE Flag Day celebrations: Flag-raising, drone shows at Global Village

UAE Flag Day celebrations: Flag-raising, drone shows at Global Village

 

The flag hoisting was also attended by retired service personnel from across the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed said on the occasion, "Flag Day is an opportunity to reflect on our nation’s journey, recognise our shared responsibility to uphold the values that unite us, and look with confidence to future generations who will continue to drive the UAE’s progress."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

While UAE National Day (now called Eid Al Etihad) is celebrated on December 2, 1971, marking the day Sheikh Zayed was elected as president, UAE Flag Day celebrates the accession of the country's second president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who carried on his legacy. It is celebrated annually on November 3.

The month from November 3 to December 2 is called National Month. It aims to commemorate national occasions in a way that captures their true significance, while inspiring pride in the nation’s journey.

Flag Day was declared by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai on December 11, 2012. It was first celebrated in 2013.