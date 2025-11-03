Look: UAE President hoists nation's symbol at Qasr Al Hosn on Flag Day

On the occasion of Flag Day, on November 3, 2025, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hoisted the UAE flag at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi.

The flag hoisting was also attended by retired service personnel from across the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed said on the occasion, "Flag Day is an opportunity to reflect on our nation’s journey, recognise our shared responsibility to uphold the values that unite us, and look with confidence to future generations who will continue to drive the UAE’s progress."

While UAE National Day (now called Eid Al Etihad) is celebrated on December 2, 1971, marking the day Sheikh Zayed was elected as president, UAE Flag Day celebrates the accession of the country's second president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who carried on his legacy. It is celebrated annually on November 3.

The month from November 3 to December 2 is called National Month. It aims to commemorate national occasions in a way that captures their true significance, while inspiring pride in the nation’s journey.

Flag Day was declared by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai on December 11, 2012. It was first celebrated in 2013.