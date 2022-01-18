UAE: Five happiness parks coming up in residential areas

Work includes planting trees and flowers, constructing corridors, parking lots, installing chairs, solar lighting and a modern irrigation system

Image used for illustrative purpose

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 3:55 PM

Ajman Municipality has started constructing five residential happiness parks in Al Helio, Al Jarf, Al Raqaib, Al Rawda and Al Ragayeb areas as part of a greenery project.

Work includes planting trees and flowers, constructing corridors, parking lots, installing chairs, solar lighting and a modern irrigation system.

Engineer Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector, said that based on the directives of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, the authority plans to increase the green area annually and implement residential parks in the neighbourhoods.

He pointed out that the Municipality has achieved green projects with public parks and green expansion at the cost of Dh16 million.

The project aims at creating entertainment places to cope with the urban development witnessed by the Emirate, and working to beautify the main streets with flowers and shrubs, and establishing modern irrigation networks using treated water.

Happiness parks

Municipality last year completed the construction of the Happiness Park in the Al Jarf area with an area of 5,000 square meters.

The park project included the construction of corridors, parking lots, sittings, chairs, solar lighting, an automatic irrigation system with treated sewage water, children's play areas, a special play area for people of determination and shaded areas.

The department has also completed a residential parks project with an area of 10,000 square meters in Al Nuaimiya area.

ALSO READ: