UAE: Five happiness parks coming up in residential areas

In the global high schools' category of the Prize, winners were picked from across six regions of the world
UAE23 hours ago
Ajman Municipality has started constructing five residential happiness parks in Al Helio, Al Jarf, Al Raqaib, Al Rawda and Al Ragayeb areas as part of a greenery project.
Work includes planting trees and flowers, constructing corridors, parking lots, installing chairs, solar lighting and a modern irrigation system.
Engineer Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector, said that based on the directives of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, the authority plans to increase the green area annually and implement residential parks in the neighbourhoods.
He pointed out that the Municipality has achieved green projects with public parks and green expansion at the cost of Dh16 million.
The project aims at creating entertainment places to cope with the urban development witnessed by the Emirate, and working to beautify the main streets with flowers and shrubs, and establishing modern irrigation networks using treated water.
Municipality last year completed the construction of the Happiness Park in the Al Jarf area with an area of 5,000 square meters.
The park project included the construction of corridors, parking lots, sittings, chairs, solar lighting, an automatic irrigation system with treated sewage water, children's play areas, a special play area for people of determination and shaded areas.
The department has also completed a residential parks project with an area of 10,000 square meters in Al Nuaimiya area.
ALSO READ:
In the global high schools' category of the Prize, winners were picked from across six regions of the world
UAE23 hours ago
Minooch the cat has been missing since December 30, while Bambam the dog went missing on January 12
UAE23 hours ago
The carefully choreographed flypast involved the A380 flying at a low altitude of only 2,700 feet
UAE1 day ago
Hygiene kits, toiletries, anti-bacterial hand wash and sanitisers were also distributed to various labour camps during the pandemic
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohammed posted photos of the meeting and said the country seeks 'a comprehensive strategic economic partnership'
UAE1 day ago
They also discussed their participation in the Global Media Congress, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi next November
UAE1 day ago
The total prize money won in Saturday night's draw was Dh1,801,550
UAE2 days ago
Moon Jae-in was received by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
UAE2 days ago