UAE: First winners of Dh50,000 cash prize, free fuel for a year announced for September

The promotion will be running for three more weeks, with the grand prize of 1kg gold to be given on September 25, 2023

By Web Desk Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 5:08 PM

As Adnoc's promotion enters its final month in September, another set of residents got the chance to win Dh50,000 cash prize, free fuel for a year or rewards points.

Winners were announced on the company's social platforms on Monday, September 4.

Haris Koombayil won the Dh50,000 cash prize, while Mustafa Mohd claimed a year of free fuel. Saeed Alrais was the lucky winner of 5 million rewards points.

The promotion

Adnoc service stations will give registered customers instant daily prizes if they spend Dh20 at any Adnoc Oasis convenience store, car wash, lube change, LPG online or EV charging, or Dh60 on fuel. These customers will also get the chance to win the weekly prizes of Dh50,000 in cash, free fuel for a year, 5 million rewards points, and the grand prize of 1kg gold.

How to participate

You can participate in the promotion only if you have a UAE phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member. Participants can sign up on the Adnoc distribution app, or by visiting a service station. Before every purchase, show your Emirates ID or the Rewards membership QR code to participate. Winners are announced on the official social media channels, the official website, and on the distribution app.

The promotion is running from June 26 to September 24, 2023. The grand prize of 1kg gold will be given to five winners on September 25, 2023.

