UAE: First female officers to assume duties at Dubai Police command centre

The four women officers underwent a training programme that featured 24 specialised courses and practical training in several divisions

Photo: DMO

Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 8:56 PM

After completing an integrated training program for six months, Dubai Police General Command has recently qualified the first batch of female officers to join the Command and Control Centre.

The female officers, Al Lt. Mira Mohammad Madani; Lt. Samar Abdulaziz Jashouh, Lt. Kholoud Ahmed Al Abdullah, and Lt. Bakhita Khalifa Al Ghafli; successfully demonstrated their efficiency in completing the course and undertook several field assessments to evaluate and measure their readiness and knowledge.

The training programme featured 24 specialised courses and practical training in several divisions, including the Emergency Response Division to receive communications, the Guidance and Control Division, and the Duty Officer's Office.

Major General Dr Mohammad Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Operations, said that the Dubai Police proud itself to have a remarkable cadre who shine and excel in all fields. The Force always seeks and harnesses all its capabilities to invest in young cadres and quality them with the necessary skills.

"Female personnel plays a significant role in ensuring safety and security for all and proactively take on missions and duties that were exclusively carried out by their male counterparts in the past", he explained.

Maj Gen Al Razooqi reaffirmed the keenness of Dubai on empowering and enhancing the role of women in various police fields, specializations and positions. "The Force spares no effort when it comes to increasing the level of women's involvement in the policing work and ensuring they develop and show their potential to serve their community," he added.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Turki bin Faris, confirmed that the female officers had shown a great dedication and capabilities that met the high criteria of cognitive and organizational skills and intellect and security-awareness that their duties as command and control officers required.

The four-female officers expressed gratitude to have joined the Command and Control Centre, which never ceases to motivate them with new challenges. "Dubai Police has created a motivating environment for the youth in general and women, in particular, to ensure we strive for nothing but excellence," they explained.