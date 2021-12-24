UAE: First Emirati nurse passes away; Sheikh Mohammed pays tribute

"His country will not forget him," the Dubai Ruler wrote on Twitter.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 5:20 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 5:24 PM

Hussein Qaid, the first Emirati nurse, has passed away.

The announcement of his death was made on Friday. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to Qaid on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohammed wrote that Qaid was one of the first Emiratis in the nursing field.

"His country will not forget him," the Dubai Ruler said in his tweet.

انتقل إلى رحمة الله اليوم حسين قائد أول ممرض إماراتي .. من أوائل الإماراتيين في مجاله .. رحمه الله وأسكنه فسيح جناته … وطنه لن ينساه .. pic.twitter.com/4HEq0h1OrZ — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 24, 2021

