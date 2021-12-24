UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: First Emirati nurse passes away; Sheikh Mohammed pays tribute

"His country will not forget him," the Dubai Ruler wrote on Twitter.

Twitter
Twitter

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 5:20 PM

Last updated: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 5:24 PM

Hussein Qaid, the first Emirati nurse, has passed away.

The announcement of his death was made on Friday. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to Qaid on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohammed wrote that Qaid was one of the first Emiratis in the nursing field.

"His country will not forget him," the Dubai Ruler said in his tweet.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE