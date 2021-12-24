UAE: First Emirati nurse passes away; Sheikh Mohammed pays tribute

The amazing video features Nouf Al Anzi, a player from the UAE national women's team
Hussein Qaid, the first Emirati nurse, has passed away.
The announcement of his death was made on Friday. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to Qaid on Twitter.
Sheikh Mohammed wrote that Qaid was one of the first Emiratis in the nursing field.
"His country will not forget him," the Dubai Ruler said in his tweet.
