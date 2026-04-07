How UAE’s first Emirati female biker is helping other women conquer their fears

The first Emirati female biker and the founder of ‘She Rides AE’, has transformed her personal passion into a thriving, supportive community for women across the UAE. What began as a solitary journey to challenge societal norms has now evolved into a powerful movement, inspiring women to conquer their fears, embrace adventure, and hit the open road with confidence.

With over six years of experience in the motorcycling world, Jojuana is not just a rider; she is a trailblazer. As an ambassador for Suzuki, her journey encompasses everything from riding and organising events to building an entire community dedicated to women. Entering a male-dominated sphere, she has left a strong and distinctive mark, proving that women can change the narrative surrounding motorcycles.

“I didn’t enter this field just to try it out; I entered to establish a presence,” Jojuana explains. “What I do today is not just a passion — it is a responsibility. A responsibility to be the reason another girl dares to start.”

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How it started?

Jojuana’s love for motorcycles did not happen overnight. It was a recurring feeling, a magnetic pull every time she saw a bike. The initial doubts of “Can I do this?” and “Is this for me?” vanished the moment she decided to take the leap.

“The first time I rode, there was fear, which is natural,” she recalls. “But at the same time, there was a strange calmness, as if you had entered another world filled only with focus and the sound of the engine. The feeling of freedom builds self-confidence.”

For Jojuana, riding is an escape from routine. It offers the space to move, explore, and live in the moment without restrictions. Whether she is travelling, navigating the UAE, or working with brands, her motorcycle is an integral part of her daily life and identity.

Challenging societal norms

Being an Emirati woman on a motorcycle naturally drew attention. While she did not face direct opposition, there was a palpable sense of surprise and questioning from society. People felt she was doing something “unexpected".

However, Jojuana remained focused on her goals rather than public opinion. She viewed these reactions as an opportunity to shift perspectives, turning astonishment into support. “Over time, when people see the consistency and the respect we command, that same surprise turns into encouragement,” she notes.

Today, the most common reaction she encounters on the streets is fascination. People stop, take pictures, and smile, filling her with pride as an Emirati woman leading the ‘She Rides’ group. The growing presence of female bikers has transformed the initial shock into enthusiasm, with many women approaching her to ask how they can start their own riding journeys.

Building a sisterhood on two wheels

The inception of ‘She Rides AE’ stemmed from a simple yet profound question: Why isn’t there a space for women? Starting from scratch with no clear plan or ready support, Jojuana was driven by a strong belief that she could build something different. She refused to be the only woman on every ride.

“My goal was clear: to build a community that includes all women who love the world of motorcycles, who have a passion for it, and who drive bikes and sports cars,” she says.

What started with a few members and simple rides has blossomed into a recognised entity that organises events, collaborates with companies, and establishes a firm presence in the community. The core philosophy of ‘She Rides AE’ is built on mutual support and encouragement.

A culture of support and safety

The bond among the members of ‘She Rides AE’ is evident in their collective approach. It is not merely a group of women riding together; it is a support system and a family.

“If one is late, everyone stops. If one is nervous, everyone calms her down. If one improves, everyone celebrates her,” Jojuana proudly shares. “There is no concept of ‘every woman for herself'. It is ‘we ride together, or we don’t ride.’”

Safety is paramount within the group. They prioritise gradual training, understanding the mechanics of the motorcycle, and strict adherence to safety gear and traffic laws.

Their activities are diverse, ranging from city rides and collaborations with cafes to content creation and international trips, such as their milestone journey to Muscat, Oman — the first all-female motorcycle group to do so.

Looking to the future

Jojuana’s vision for the future is expansive. She envisions ‘She Rides AE’ growing beyond the UAE, inspiring women across the Gulf and establishing sister communities in other countries. She aims to see women riding confidently without it being considered “strange", backed by greater corporate support and dedicated spaces for female riders.

Her message to women who are hesitant is clear: “Life is full of adventures, and we must be full of life and try. Fear is natural, but don’t let it stop you. You don’t have to start strong; you just have to start, and then you will become stronger.”

For Jojuana, the ultimate goal is simple. When a woman thinks about riding a motorcycle, she shouldn’t feel fear. She should only think, “When do I start?”